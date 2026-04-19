Los desopilantes memes de la victoria de Boca en el Superclásico frente a River en el Monumental

Boca Juniors festejó a domicilio tras ganarle por 1-0 a River Plate el Superclásico en el Monumental por la fecha 15 del Torneo Apertura. Los de la Ribera se quedaron con los tres puntos tras el gol de penal de Leandro Paredes sobre el final del PT. Sin embargo, todo el cuadro de Núñez se fue enojado con Darío Herrera por un "polémico" penal que no cobraron a favor del cuadro local sobre el final.
Durante y luego el encuentro, los infaltables memes de todos los partidos no se hicieron esperar, y la polémica pena máxima que no sancionaron en favor del Millonario en los últimos minutos del compromiso fue lo que más repercusiones generó en redes sociales.
Los mejores memes del triunfo de Boca ante River
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