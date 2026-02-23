Los desopilantes memes de la renuncia de Marcelo Gallardo como DT de River

La gran noticia de este lunes fue la renuncia de Marcelo Gallardo como DT de River. El Muñeco, quien se tomó 24 horas para pensar en su futuro al mando del Millonario, dirigió la práctica vespertina, tuvo una extensa charla con Stéfano Di Carlo, quien trató de convencerlo de que siga en el cargo, y finalmente anunció que este jueves, frente a Banfield, dirigirá el último partido de su segundo ciclo en el club.
La salida de Napoleón generó muchísimo revuelo en las redes sociales, donde miles de hinchas le dedicaron sentidos mensajes de agradecimiento, mientras que otros aprovecharon el momento e inundaron las redes de X con desopilantes memes contra el DT.
Los mejores memes de la renuncia de Gallardo como DT de River
