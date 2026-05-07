Los desopilantes memes del escándalo en Real Madrid entre Valverde y Tchouaméni

El Real Madrid atraviesa una fuerte crisis interna. A días de cerrar su segunda temporada consecutiva sin ganar títulos y en la antesala del clásico contra el Barcelona, en el que el cuadro culé puede consagrarse campeón de LaLiga, el vestuario está completamente quebrado.
Este jueves, Federico Valverde y Aurélien Tchouaméni protagonizaron una escandalosa pelea, la cual terminó con el volante uruguayo hospitalizado producto de los golpes que le propinó el francés. Este insólito episodio, además de generar indignación en el club, le dio material a los fanáticos para que plagaran las redes sociales con los más desopilantes memes.
Los mejores memes del escándalo entre Valverde y Tchouaméni
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