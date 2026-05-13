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Inter Miami

¡En modo Mundial! Con un triplete de Messi, Inter Miami le ganó 5-3 a Cincinnati

A menos de un mes de la Copa del Mundo, Lionel Messi dio un show y marcó tres goles en la infartante victoria de las Garzas por la liga estadounidense.

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Show de Messi ante Cincinnati: hat trick y asistencia a Toto Silvetti en el 5-3 de Inter Miami.

Show de Messi ante Cincinnati: hat trick y asistencia a Toto Silvetti en el 5-3 de Inter Miami.

Foto: @InterMiamiCF

Con un rebote insólito, Messi puso en ventaja al Inter Miami

El gol de Lionel Messi para el 1-0 de Inter Miami ante Cincinnati.

El gol de Lionel Messi para el 1-0 de Inter Miami ante Cincinnati.

Cincinnati llegó al 1-1 desde el punto penal

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Cincinnati se puso por primera vez arriba en el marcado en el arranque del ST

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Messi recibió de De Paul y marcó el 2-2

El gol de Lionel Messi para el 2-2 de Inter Miami ante Cincinnati.

El gol de Lionel Messi para el 2-2 de Inter Miami ante Cincinnati.

El 3-2 de Cincinnati, de vuelta en ventaja

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Silvetti estampó el 3-3 con un derechazo inatajable

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El 4-3 de Inter Miami, con otro regalito del rival, en los pies de Berterame

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Messi selló su hat trick y el 5-3 de Inter Miami

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Nota en construcción...

El minuto a minuto de Cincinnati - Inter Miami

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