¡En modo Mundial! Con un triplete de Messi, Inter Miami le ganó 5-3 a Cincinnati

Con un rebote insólito, Messi puso en ventaja al Inter Miami
El gol de Lionel Messi para el 1-0 de Inter Miami ante Cincinnati.
El gol de Lionel Messi para el 1-0 de Inter Miami ante Cincinnati.
Video: MLS
Cincinnati llegó al 1-1 desde el punto penal
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Cincinnati se puso por primera vez arriba en el marcado en el arranque del ST
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Messi recibió de De Paul y marcó el 2-2
El gol de Lionel Messi para el 2-2 de Inter Miami ante Cincinnati.
El gol de Lionel Messi para el 2-2 de Inter Miami ante Cincinnati.
Video: MLS
El 3-2 de Cincinnati, de vuelta en ventaja
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Silvetti estampó el 3-3 con un derechazo inatajable
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El 4-3 de Inter Miami, con otro regalito del rival, en los pies de Berterame
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Messi selló su hat trick y el 5-3 de Inter Miami
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Nota en construcción...
El minuto a minuto de Cincinnati - Inter Miami