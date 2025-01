Sonríe Gallardo: River y Austin llegaron a un acuerdo y Driussi vuelve a Núñez

uD83DuDD34uD83CuDDE6uD83CuDDF7 BREAKING: Austin FC and River Plate have reached an agreement in principle over the transfer of Sebastian Driussi, per sources.



uD83DuDCB0 The deal is around $10 million.



uD83DuDD1C Final steps now for Driussi to return to River Plate. Austin will add new DP.



uD83EuDD1D @CLMerlo pic.twitter.com/Cs0QhbugJz