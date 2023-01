Diego Schwartzman sufrió una dura derrota y se despidió de Australia

Is there another #AusOpen upset on the cards? uD83CuDCCFuD83DuDC40



J.J. Wolf uD83CuDDFAuD83CuDDF8 serves 14 aces on his way to clinching the second set.



He leads no. 23 seed, Schwartzman, 6-1 6-4. #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/PK67Ehpe7K