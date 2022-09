El inesperado cambio en el pádel que sorprendió a miles de personas

We are proud to announce two amazing news regarding the World Padel Championships 2022:



For the first time in history the World Padel Championships will equally award between male and female an overall prize money of €500.000uD83DuDCB0



The new official venue will be:

uD83CuDDE6uD83CuDDEA Dubai, UAE pic.twitter.com/xVaqQxDX21