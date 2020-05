A los 57 años, Evander Holyfield anunció que volverá a pelear

View this post on Instagram

Are you ready? The moment youu0026#39;ve all been waiting foru2026. The Champ is back! ud83eudd4a Iu0026#39;d like to announce that I will be making a comeback to the ring. Iu0026#39;m training to promote a charity thatu0026#39;s very close to me. Our #Unite4OurFight campaign aims to fill the void the pandemic has created on access to resources our youth needs for emotional development and education. Visit: www.unite4ourfight.org #Unite4OurFight #learning #education #champ #protectouryouth #youthdevelopment #boxing #onlineeducation #therealdeal