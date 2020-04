Dan Carter sorprendió al mundo del rugby con un importante anuncio

View this post on Instagram

Iu2019ve gone a bit quiet since the JRU announced they are cancelling all their competitions this season. I know itu2019s the right decision with what the world is going through at the moment but I would have loved to try help my @kobelcosteelers_official family win another top league, and Iu2019m gutted I canu2019t do this. I want to thank the club, fans and my team mates for welcoming me and making the last two seasons some of the most enjoyable rugby I have ever played. The clubs future is looking very bright, and Iu2019m glad I got to add my little piece to the @kobelcosteelers_official legacy. #kobelcosteelers #rugby