La OMS alerta que es prematuro considerar al covid como enfermedad endémica

Jumping in late here: Let’s not use words like deltacron, flurona or flurone. Please uD83DuDE4F



These words imply combination of viruses/variants & this is not happening. “Deltacron” is likely contamination during sequencing, #SARSCoV2 continues to evolve & see flu co-infectionuD83EuDDF5below. https://t.co/rNuoLwgCzN