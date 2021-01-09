A tomar nota: estas son las fechas de lanzamiento de los principales videojuegos
Llega la nueva temporada gamer y con ella todas las novedades en el mundo de los videojuegos. Tomá nota para no perderte ninguno.
Por fin llegó 2021 y con él toda una nueva gama de videojuegos para entretenerse en este nuevo año.
2020 fue muy prometedor y trajo grandes títulos como The Last of Us 2 o Cyberpunk 2077, más allá de que algunos decepcionaron. Para colmo la pandemia obligó a muchos desarrolladores a posponer sus lanzamientos para este año así que, con un poco de suerte, varios de los juegos nuevos estarán más pulidos y tendrán menos problemas. Acá está la lista de los principales, mes por mes.
Enero:
Para tener en cuenta: Hitman 3, Everspace 2 y The Medium.
King Arthur: Knights Tale – Steam Early Access (PC) –12 de enero
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia) –14 de enero
Everspace 2 – Steam Early Access (PC) –18 de enero
Hitman 3 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia) –20 de enero
Ender Lilies – Steam Early Access (PC) –21 de enero
Gravity Heroes (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) –22 de enero
Encodya (PC) – 26 de enero
Stronghold: Warlords (PC) –26 de enero
The Medium (PC, Xbox Series X/S) –28 de enero
Febrero:
Para tener en cuenta: The Nioh, Little Nightmares 2 y Persona 5 Strikers
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) –4 de febrero
Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition (PC) – 5 de febrero
The Nioh Collection (PS5) – 5 de febrero
Little Nightmares 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 11 de febrero
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Switch) – 12 de febrero
Persona 5 Strikers (PC, PS4, Switch) – 23 de febrero
Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection (Switch) – 25 de febrero
Riders Republic (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia) – 25 de febrero
Bravely Default 2 (Switch) – 26 de febrero
Destruction All Stars (PS5) – Sin fecha exacta de lanzamiento
Hellish Quart – Steam Early Access (PC) – Sin fecha exacta de lanzamiento
Century: Age of Ashes – Steam Early Access (PC) – Sin fecha exacta de lanzamiento
Capcom Arcade Stadium (Switch) – Sin fecha exacta de lanzamiento
Marzo:
Para tener en cuenta: Monster Hunter Rise, Housemarque’s Returnal y It Takes Two
Harvest Moon: One World (Switch) – 5 de marzo
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 18 de marzo
Returnal (PS5) – 19 de marzo
Tunche (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 23 de marzo
It Takes Two (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 26 de marzo
Monster Hunter Rise (Switch) – 26 de marzo
Balan Wonderworld (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch) – 26 de marzo
King’s Bounty 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Sin fecha exacta de lanzamiento
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (PC, PS4, PS5) – Sin fecha exacta de lanzamiento
Abril y mayo:
Para tener en cuenta: Outriders, Guilty Gear Strive y Hood: Outlaws & Legends
Outriders (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – 1 de abril
Guilty Gear Strive (PC, PS4, PS5) – 9 de abril
Humankind (PC) – 22 de abril
Nier Replicant (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 23 de abril
Hoa (PC, Switch) – Sin fecha exacta de lanzamiento
Deathloop (PC, PS5) – 2 de mayo
Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 10 de mayo
Hasta aquí los que tienen las fechas definidas, pero el resto del año tiene en carpeta grandes títulos como:
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch)
Halo Infinite (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
GTA 5 (PS5, Xbox Series X)
The Lord of the Rings – Gollum (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
Gotham Knights (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
Rainbow Six Quarantine (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
God of War: Ragnarök (PS5)
Resident Evil (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
Gran Turismo 7 (PS5)
Forza Motorsport 7 (Xbox Series X/S, PC)
Así que a estar atentos por novedades.