A tomar nota: estas son las fechas de lanzamiento de los principales videojuegos

Por fin llegó 2021 y con él toda una nueva gama de videojuegos para entretenerse en este nuevo año.

2020 fue muy prometedor y trajo grandes títulos como The Last of Us 2 o Cyberpunk 2077, más allá de que algunos decepcionaron. Para colmo la pandemia obligó a muchos desarrolladores a posponer sus lanzamientos para este año así que, con un poco de suerte, varios de los juegos nuevos estarán más pulidos y tendrán menos problemas. Acá está la lista de los principales, mes por mes.

Enero:

Para tener en cuenta: Hitman 3, Everspace 2 y The Medium.

King Arthur: Knights Tale – Steam Early Access (PC) –12 de enero

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia) –14 de enero

Everspace 2 – Steam Early Access (PC) –18 de enero

Hitman 3 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia) –20 de enero

Ender Lilies – Steam Early Access (PC) –21 de enero

Gravity Heroes (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) –22 de enero

Encodya (PC) – 26 de enero

Stronghold: Warlords (PC) –26 de enero

The Medium (PC, Xbox Series X/S) –28 de enero

Febrero:

Para tener en cuenta: The Nioh, Little Nightmares 2 y Persona 5 Strikers

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) –4 de febrero

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition (PC) – 5 de febrero

The Nioh Collection (PS5) – 5 de febrero

Little Nightmares 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 11 de febrero

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Switch) – 12 de febrero

Persona 5 Strikers (PC, PS4, Switch) – 23 de febrero

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection (Switch) – 25 de febrero

Riders Republic (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia) – 25 de febrero

Bravely Default 2 (Switch) – 26 de febrero

Destruction All Stars (PS5) – Sin fecha exacta de lanzamiento

Hellish Quart – Steam Early Access (PC) – Sin fecha exacta de lanzamiento

Century: Age of Ashes – Steam Early Access (PC) – Sin fecha exacta de lanzamiento

Capcom Arcade Stadium (Switch) – Sin fecha exacta de lanzamiento

Marzo:

Para tener en cuenta: Monster Hunter Rise, Housemarque’s Returnal y It Takes Two

Harvest Moon: One World (Switch) – 5 de marzo

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 18 de marzo

Returnal (PS5) – 19 de marzo

Tunche (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 23 de marzo

It Takes Two (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 26 de marzo

Monster Hunter Rise (Switch) – 26 de marzo

Balan Wonderworld (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch) – 26 de marzo

King’s Bounty 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Sin fecha exacta de lanzamiento

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (PC, PS4, PS5) – Sin fecha exacta de lanzamiento

Abril y mayo:

Para tener en cuenta: Outriders, Guilty Gear Strive y Hood: Outlaws & Legends

Outriders (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – 1 de abril

Guilty Gear Strive (PC, PS4, PS5) – 9 de abril

Humankind (PC) – 22 de abril

Nier Replicant (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 23 de abril

Hoa (PC, Switch) – Sin fecha exacta de lanzamiento

Deathloop (PC, PS5) – 2 de mayo

Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 10 de mayo

Hasta aquí los que tienen las fechas definidas, pero el resto del año tiene en carpeta grandes títulos como:

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch)

Halo Infinite (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

GTA 5 (PS5, Xbox Series X)

The Lord of the Rings – Gollum (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Gotham Knights (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Rainbow Six Quarantine (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

God of War: Ragnarök (PS5)

Resident Evil (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5)

Forza Motorsport 7 (Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Así que a estar atentos por novedades.