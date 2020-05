El curso que te enseña cómo ser feliz es el más visto y también gratis

View this post on Instagram

May Day 1970: 50 years ago today, mass demonstrations brought thousands of students and activists to New Haven from all over the country, to protest the trial of Black Panther leader Bobby Seale. In anticipation, Yale cancelled classes and shut down many operations. u2063 u2063 Hear from some of the witnesses to these tumultuous times u2014 some of the first women in Yale College: u2063 u2063 u201cI was very involved in the May Day demonstrations, and it was such a stressful time. Not because of the demonstrators but because of the politics.u201d u2014 Patricia Kane Williams u201971u2063 u2063 u201d[President] Kingman Brewster...really brought Yale together in terms of his statements about Bobby Seale. He said that, u2018Hereu0026#39;s a man and I donu0026#39;t think he can get justice.u2019 And that really resonated with all the Yale students. Yale had collaborated with the Black Panthers to close down Yale to make Yaleu0026#39;s facilities accessible. All the colleges served [meals]. We would set up in the courtyards.u201d u2014 Susan Yecies u201971u2063 u2063 u201cThose events really shaped my understanding of the world in a way that never got shaped in a classroom. In fact I think most of what I learned that first year had to do with what was going on outside the classroom.u201d u2014 Ann Gilmore u201972u2063 u2063 u201cI think that for many in my generation who lived here, then, our moral compass was formed by being students here, experiencing that.u201d u2014 Constance Royste u201972u2063 u2063 ud83dudcf7 : Harley Williams u201970u2063 Contributed by: Patricia Kane Williams u201971