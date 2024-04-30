Congreso

Uno por uno: cómo votaron los diputados todos los artículos de la Ley Bases

El Gobierno obtuvo este martes la aprobación en general y en particular de la Ley de Bases en la cámara Baja, tras una maratónica sesión que se prolongó toda la noche del lunes.

martes, 30 de abril de 2024
Los diputados Germán Martínez y Cecilia Moreau, en pleno debate.

La Cámara de Diputados dio el visto bueno a las reformas de Javier Milei incluidas en la reformulada Ley de Bases, en maratónica sesión que se prolongó toda la noche, y que continuó este martes con el debate capítulo por capítulo. Ahora, la iniciativa va al Senado.

Al cabo de más de 20 horas de sesión, la Ley Bases obtuvo 142 votos a favor, 106 en contra y cinco abstenciones en la decisión "en general", un primer paso tras el cual los diputados permanecieron en el recinto y procedieron a votar los capítulos "en particular".

La Ley Bases contiene unos 230 artículos, un tercio de los incluidos en una ambiciosa reforma que se hundió en febrero. Prevé la declaración de la emergencia económica y energética por un año, la delegación de facultades al Ejecutivo, la reforma del Estado, la laboral, un régimen de incentivos a las grandes inversiones y cambios en la ley previsional, además de fijar una decena de empresas del Estado sujetas a privatización.

Ley de bases y puntos de partida para la libertad de los argentinos: así se votó cada artículo

VOTACIÓN EN GENERAL: 142 votos afirmativos, 106 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones 

TÍTULO I - DECLARACIÓN DE EMERGENCIA

VOTACIÓN: 134 votos afirmativos, 117 votos negativos, 1 abstención

TÍTULO II - REFORMA DEL ESTADO

CAPÍTULO I – REORGANIZACIÓN ADMINISTRATIVA

VOTACIÓN: 135 votos afirmativos, 116 votos negativos, 2 abstenciones

CAPITULO II - PRIVATIZACIÓN DE EMPRESAS PÚBLICAS

VOTACIÓN: 138 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 2 abstenciones

CAPITULO III - PROCEDIMIENTO ADMINISTRATIVO

VOTACIÓN: 148 votos afirmativos, 104 votos negativos

CAPITULO IV - EMPLEO PUBLICO

VOTACIÓN: 138 votos afirmativos, 113 votos negativos, 1 abstención

TÍTULO III - CONTRATOS Y ACUERDOS TRASACCIONALES

CAPÍTULO I – FUERZA MAYOR EN LOS CONTRATOS VIGENTES Y ACUERDOS TRANSACCIONALES

VOTACIÓN: 134 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 6 abstenciones

CAPÍTULO II – CONCESIONES 

VOTACIÓN: 142 votos afirmativos, 107 votos negativos, 4 abstenciones

TÍTULO IV - PROMOCIÓN DEL EMPLEO REGISTRADO

VOTACIÓN: 147 votos afirmativos, 103 votos negativos

TÍTULO V - MODERNIZACIÓN LABORAL

CAPITULO I - MODIFICACIONES A LA LEY 24.013 DE EMPLEO

VOTACIÓN: 140 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 1 abstención

CAPITULO II - MODIFICACIONES A LA LEY DE CONTRATO DE TRABAJO

VOTACIÓN: 138 votos afirmativos, 112 votos negativos, 3 abstenciones

CAPITULO III - FONDO DE CESE

VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 113 votos negativos, 4 abstenciones

CAPITULO IV - DE LOS TRABAJADORES INDEPENDIENTES CON COLABORADORES

VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 113 votos negativos, 2 abstenciones

CAPITULO V - TRABAJO AGRARIO

VOTACIÓN: 141 votos afirmativos, 110 votos negativos

CAPITULO VI - DEROGACIONES

VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 113 votos negativos

TÍTULO VI - ENERGÍA

CAPÍTULO I - MODIFICACIONES A LA LEY N° 17.319 DE HIDROCARBUROS

VOTACIÓN: 144 votos afirmativos, 106 votos negativos

CAPÍTULO II - MODIFICACIONES A LA LEY N° 24.076 DEL GAS NATURAL

VOTACIÓN: 146 votos afirmativos, 107 votos negativos

CAPÍTULO III - MODIFICACIONES A LA LEY N° 26.741 DE YPF

VOTACIÓN: 144 votos afirmativos, 104 votos negativos

CAPÍTULO IV - UNIFICACIÓN DE LOS ENTES REGULADORES

VOTACIÓN: 145 votos afirmativos, 106 votos negativos

CAPÍTULO V - ADECUACIÓN DE LAS LEYES N° 15.336 DE ENERGIA ELECTRICA Y 24.065 DEL MARCO REGULATORIO DE ENERGIA ELECTRICA

VOTACIÓN: 134 votos afirmativos, 119 votos negativos

CAPÍTULO VI - LEGISLACIÓN AMBIENTAL UNIFORME CONFORME LA LEY N° 27.007, MODIFICATORIA DE LA LEY DE HIDROCARBUROS

VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 106 votos negativos, 6 abstenciones

TÍTULO VIII - RÉGIMEN DE INCENTIVO PARA GRANDES INVERSIONES (RIGI)

CAPÍTULO I - CREACIÓN Y AMBITO DE APLICACIÓN 

VOTACIÓN: 134 votos afirmativos, 109 votos negativos, 6 abstenciones

CAPÍTULO II - PLAZO. SUJETOS HABILITADOS

VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 109 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones

CAPÍTULO III - REQUISITOS Y CONDICIONES PARA LA INCLUSIÓN EN EL RIGI

VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 110 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones

CAPÍTULO IV - INCENTIVOS TRIBUTARIOS Y ADUANEROS 

VOTACIÓN: 134 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones

CAPÍTULO V - INCENTIVOS CAMBIARIOS

VOTACIÓN: 134 votos afirmativos, 107 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones

CAPÍTULO VI - ESTABILIDAD. COMPATIBILIDAD CON OTROS REGIMENES. CESIONES.

VOTACIÓN: 132 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones
 
CAPÍTULO VII - TERMINACIÓN DE LOS INCENTIVOS BAJO EL RIGI

VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 110 votos negativos, 6 abstenciones

CAPÍTULO VIII - REGIMEN INFRACCIONAL Y RECURSIVO APLICABLE AL VPU

VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 110 votos negativos, 4 abstenciones

CAPÍTULO IX - DE LA AUTORIDAD DE APLICACIÓN

VOTACIÓN: 137 votos afirmativos, 110 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones

CAPÍTULO X - JURIDICCIÓN Y ARBITRAJE

VOTACIÓN: 135 votos afirmativos, 112 votos negativos, 4 abstenciones
 
CAPÍTULO XI - JURIDICCIONES LOCALES. DECLARACIÓN DE INTERES NACIONAL

VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones

CAPÍTULO XII - DISPOSICIONES TRANSITORIAS DEL RIGI

VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones

TÍTULO IX - PREVISIONAL

VOTACIÓN: 125 votos afirmativos, 113 votos negativos, 3 abstenciones

INCORPORACIÓN NUEVO TÍTULO

VOTACIÓN: 82 votos afirmativos, 77 votos negativos, 69 abstenciones

TITULO X - DISPOSICIONES FINALES

VOTACIÓN: 125 votos afirmativos, 106 votos negativos

