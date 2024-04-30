Uno por uno: cómo votaron los diputados todos los artículos de la Ley Bases
El Gobierno obtuvo este martes la aprobación en general y en particular de la Ley de Bases en la cámara Baja, tras una maratónica sesión que se prolongó toda la noche del lunes.
La Cámara de Diputados dio el visto bueno a las reformas de Javier Milei incluidas en la reformulada Ley de Bases, en maratónica sesión que se prolongó toda la noche, y que continuó este martes con el debate capítulo por capítulo. Ahora, la iniciativa va al Senado.
Al cabo de más de 20 horas de sesión, la Ley Bases obtuvo 142 votos a favor, 106 en contra y cinco abstenciones en la decisión "en general", un primer paso tras el cual los diputados permanecieron en el recinto y procedieron a votar los capítulos "en particular".
La Ley Bases contiene unos 230 artículos, un tercio de los incluidos en una ambiciosa reforma que se hundió en febrero. Prevé la declaración de la emergencia económica y energética por un año, la delegación de facultades al Ejecutivo, la reforma del Estado, la laboral, un régimen de incentivos a las grandes inversiones y cambios en la ley previsional, además de fijar una decena de empresas del Estado sujetas a privatización.
Ley de bases y puntos de partida para la libertad de los argentinos: así se votó cada artículo
VOTACIÓN EN GENERAL: 142 votos afirmativos, 106 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones
TÍTULO I - DECLARACIÓN DE EMERGENCIA
VOTACIÓN: 134 votos afirmativos, 117 votos negativos, 1 abstención
TÍTULO II - REFORMA DEL ESTADO
CAPÍTULO I – REORGANIZACIÓN ADMINISTRATIVA
VOTACIÓN: 135 votos afirmativos, 116 votos negativos, 2 abstenciones
CAPITULO II - PRIVATIZACIÓN DE EMPRESAS PÚBLICAS
VOTACIÓN: 138 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 2 abstenciones
CAPITULO III - PROCEDIMIENTO ADMINISTRATIVO
VOTACIÓN: 148 votos afirmativos, 104 votos negativos
CAPITULO IV - EMPLEO PUBLICO
VOTACIÓN: 138 votos afirmativos, 113 votos negativos, 1 abstención
TÍTULO III - CONTRATOS Y ACUERDOS TRASACCIONALES
CAPÍTULO I – FUERZA MAYOR EN LOS CONTRATOS VIGENTES Y ACUERDOS TRANSACCIONALES
VOTACIÓN: 134 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 6 abstenciones
CAPÍTULO II – CONCESIONES
VOTACIÓN: 142 votos afirmativos, 107 votos negativos, 4 abstenciones
TÍTULO IV - PROMOCIÓN DEL EMPLEO REGISTRADO
VOTACIÓN: 147 votos afirmativos, 103 votos negativos
TÍTULO V - MODERNIZACIÓN LABORAL
CAPITULO I - MODIFICACIONES A LA LEY 24.013 DE EMPLEO
VOTACIÓN: 140 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 1 abstención
CAPITULO II - MODIFICACIONES A LA LEY DE CONTRATO DE TRABAJO
VOTACIÓN: 138 votos afirmativos, 112 votos negativos, 3 abstenciones
CAPITULO III - FONDO DE CESE
VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 113 votos negativos, 4 abstenciones
CAPITULO IV - DE LOS TRABAJADORES INDEPENDIENTES CON COLABORADORES
VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 113 votos negativos, 2 abstenciones
CAPITULO V - TRABAJO AGRARIO
VOTACIÓN: 141 votos afirmativos, 110 votos negativos
CAPITULO VI - DEROGACIONES
VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 113 votos negativos
TÍTULO VI - ENERGÍA
CAPÍTULO I - MODIFICACIONES A LA LEY N° 17.319 DE HIDROCARBUROS
VOTACIÓN: 144 votos afirmativos, 106 votos negativos
CAPÍTULO II - MODIFICACIONES A LA LEY N° 24.076 DEL GAS NATURAL
VOTACIÓN: 146 votos afirmativos, 107 votos negativos
CAPÍTULO III - MODIFICACIONES A LA LEY N° 26.741 DE YPF
VOTACIÓN: 144 votos afirmativos, 104 votos negativos
CAPÍTULO IV - UNIFICACIÓN DE LOS ENTES REGULADORES
VOTACIÓN: 145 votos afirmativos, 106 votos negativos
CAPÍTULO V - ADECUACIÓN DE LAS LEYES N° 15.336 DE ENERGIA ELECTRICA Y 24.065 DEL MARCO REGULATORIO DE ENERGIA ELECTRICA
VOTACIÓN: 134 votos afirmativos, 119 votos negativos
CAPÍTULO VI - LEGISLACIÓN AMBIENTAL UNIFORME CONFORME LA LEY N° 27.007, MODIFICATORIA DE LA LEY DE HIDROCARBUROS
VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 106 votos negativos, 6 abstenciones
TÍTULO VIII - RÉGIMEN DE INCENTIVO PARA GRANDES INVERSIONES (RIGI)
CAPÍTULO I - CREACIÓN Y AMBITO DE APLICACIÓN
VOTACIÓN: 134 votos afirmativos, 109 votos negativos, 6 abstenciones
CAPÍTULO II - PLAZO. SUJETOS HABILITADOS
VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 109 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones
CAPÍTULO III - REQUISITOS Y CONDICIONES PARA LA INCLUSIÓN EN EL RIGI
VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 110 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones
CAPÍTULO IV - INCENTIVOS TRIBUTARIOS Y ADUANEROS
VOTACIÓN: 134 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones
CAPÍTULO V - INCENTIVOS CAMBIARIOS
VOTACIÓN: 134 votos afirmativos, 107 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones
CAPÍTULO VI - ESTABILIDAD. COMPATIBILIDAD CON OTROS REGIMENES. CESIONES.
VOTACIÓN: 132 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones
CAPÍTULO VII - TERMINACIÓN DE LOS INCENTIVOS BAJO EL RIGI
VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 110 votos negativos, 6 abstenciones
CAPÍTULO VIII - REGIMEN INFRACCIONAL Y RECURSIVO APLICABLE AL VPU
VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 110 votos negativos, 4 abstenciones
CAPÍTULO IX - DE LA AUTORIDAD DE APLICACIÓN
VOTACIÓN: 137 votos afirmativos, 110 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones
CAPÍTULO X - JURIDICCIÓN Y ARBITRAJE
VOTACIÓN: 135 votos afirmativos, 112 votos negativos, 4 abstenciones
CAPÍTULO XI - JURIDICCIONES LOCALES. DECLARACIÓN DE INTERES NACIONAL
VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones
CAPÍTULO XII - DISPOSICIONES TRANSITORIAS DEL RIGI
VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones
TÍTULO IX - PREVISIONAL
VOTACIÓN: 125 votos afirmativos, 113 votos negativos, 3 abstenciones
INCORPORACIÓN NUEVO TÍTULO
VOTACIÓN: 82 votos afirmativos, 77 votos negativos, 69 abstenciones
TITULO X - DISPOSICIONES FINALES
VOTACIÓN: 125 votos afirmativos, 106 votos negativos