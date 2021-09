La NASA está a punto de lanzar el sucesor del telescopio Hubble y esperan revolucionar cómo miramos el espacio

Take a listen to the star cluster Westerlund 2 uD83DuDC42



Through the process of sonification, data from Hubble and @chandraxray is interpreted in sound!



Hubble data is played by strings and Chandra's X-ray data is represented by bells.



More sonifications: https://t.co/twDTxABe7J pic.twitter.com/6rvvq16YKw