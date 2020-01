Metió a la bebé de su novia en una mochila y la dejó morir en un baúl

LPD Arrests Suspect in 10-month-old Murder



(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit arrested Trevor Rowe at approximately 1 a.m. Jan. 8 for the murder of 10-month-old Marion Jester-Montoya.



Click here for full release:https://t.co/IZQtk2dARx pic.twitter.com/TAj9qCzKfA