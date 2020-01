India muestra el misil ASAT, destructor de satélites

The marching contingent of DRDO showcases Anti-Satellite Weapons (ASAT)-Mission Shakti. #MissionShakti,India’s first Anti-Satellite (ASAT) mission, was a major breakthrough in demonstrating the nation’s Anti-Satellite technology. #RepublicDay2020 #RepublicDay #RDayWithAIR pic.twitter.com/2FJsHC9UA0