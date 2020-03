Mirá lo que ofrece este lujoso hotel a los trabajadores de la salud que luchan contra el coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

Our CEO is donating his salary to provide free stays for healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus so they can relax in one of our luxury apartments. Are you following his lead and donate too while saving jobs (we donu2018t make any profit from these stays)? @rogerfederer @alain.berset @christarigozzi @djboboofficial @wendyholdener @rjosi90 @djantoineofficial @hazelsgonnahaze @dariocologna @nadjaschildknecht @swisscom @ubs @creditsuisseforswitzerland @helsana.ch @cssversicherung @swica_gesundheitsorganisation @nestle @roche @novartis_ch @abbgroup @coop.ch @migros @all that can help, please make suggestions and tag people u0026amp; organisations