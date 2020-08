"Jardín maternal volador": Cómo son los nuevos viajes en avión con niños

View this post on Instagram

So excited to launch our design of the Worldu2019s First Flying Nursery in partnership with FlyEliteJets. This exclusive private jet design provides, for the first time, a dedicated area of a jet for children of all ages. The design includes games consoles, a star lit ceiling, padded bulkheads, multiple TVs and a sofa that converts to a double bed. The perfect new way for families to travel! This design is based on a G650 but can be applied to any long range jet or VIP airline and customised to client requirements. See my stories for more images.