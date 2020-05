No vas a creer cómo hace esta fotógrafa para viajar

View this post on Instagram

Gotta love an afternoon visit to Jello Lake ud83cudf32 And before you guys ask, YES I WAS allowed to fly my drone here!! ud83dude44ud83dude09 u2727 Over the past few weeks I have been thinking a lot about the nature of creativity and how ideas come to us. These days it is easy to feel like you are in competition, but I have never once experienced this to be the posture that supports long-term success or a feeling of peace. We cannot hold onto our ideas so tightly that we suffocate them. I believe ideas are given to us from God (or whoever/whatever your higher power is) and weu2019re just the stewards. Like love, celebration, and laughter, creativity can really shine when it is shared. (@elizabeth_gilbert_writer has a wonderful book about this concept called Big Magic. Itu2019s also a big topic in The Artistu2019s Way by Julia Cameron. I recommend both.) u2727 This set was made with jel dessert (vegan jello), asparagus, and train figures in a pie dish. So many of you have been curious to see behind-the-scenes footage or a hyperlapse of me creating one of these scenes... so if you are interested, check out @reiu2019s latest IGTV video! ud83eudd73 u2727 #ErinsGreatIndoors #OurGreatIndoors