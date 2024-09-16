Los momentos más destacados y todos los ganadores de los Emmy 2024
Las mejores series del año fueron premiadas en una ceremonia cargada de emoción y de fuertes mensajes.
Anoche se celebró la 76ª edición de los Premios Emmy, que celebran lo mejor de la industria televisiva estadounidense. En medio de fuertes mensajes por la proximidad electoral, y grandes exponentes de las distintas plataformas, la gala se desarrolló no sin algunas sorpresas.
Que The Bear no se haya quedado con el premio a Mejor Comedia (el mismo fue para Hacks) es uno de los desenlaces inesperados. En cambio, que Shogun se haya llevado el que refiere al Mejor Drama era lo esperado por todos, luego de que esta producción de época japonesa rompiera todos los récords desde Disney+.
En cuanto a los momentos más destacados de la noche, los mismos tuvieron que ver con los discursos que dieron los presentadores de las distintas ternas. Diego Luna y Gael García Bernal presentaron Mejor Dirección hablando en español, con un fuerte mensaje a un país que no sólo tiene 50 millones de residentes que hablan ese idioma, sino que históricamente es de los más reacios a proyectar películas en otros idiomas.
Luego, John Leguizamo también tomó la palabra por la población latina en Estados Unidos, y habló de la importancia de la representación en la TV y destacó a los nominados latinos de la noche como Selena Gómez, Sofía Vergara, Nava Mau y Liza Colón-Zayas, esta última ganadora de un Emmy por The Bear.
En tanto, el toque de humor lo brindó Lamorne Morris de Fargo, quien ganó como mejor actor de reparto y se lo dedicó a Robert Downey Jr: "Tengo un póster tuyo en mi casa" exclamó emocionada.
A continuación, todos los ganadores del Emmy 2024
Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Dramática
- Idris Elba (Hijack)
- Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
- Walton Goggins (Fallout)
- Gary Oldman (Caballos lentos)
- Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun) - GANADOR
- Dominic West (The Crown)
Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Dramática
- Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
- Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)
- Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)
- Anna Sawai (Shogun) - GANADORA
- Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
- Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Serie Dramática
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Fallout (Prime Video)
- The Gilded Age (Max)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
- Shogun (FX) - GANADOR
- Caballos lentos (Apple TV+)
- El problema de los tres cuerpos (Netflix)
Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie de Comedia
- Matt Berry (Lo que hacemos en las Sombras)
- Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (El oso) - GANADOR
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)
Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie de Comedia
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Ayo Edebiri (El oso)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Maya Rudolph (Loot)
- Jean Smart (Hacks) - GANADORA
- Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)
Serie de Comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- El oso (FX)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (Max)
- Hacks (Max) - GANADOR
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)
Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)
- Richard Gadd (Bebé reno) - GANADOR
- Jon Hamm (Fargo)
- Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
- Andrew Scott (Ripley)
Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country) - GANADORA
- Brie Larson (Lecciones de Química)
- Juno Temple (Fargo)
- Sofia Vergara (Griselda)
- Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Bebé reno (Netflix) - GANADORA
- Fargo (FX)
- Lecciones de Química (Apple TV+)
- Ripley (Netflix)
- True Detective: Night Country (Max)
Mejor guion por serie de edición limitada
- Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror)
- Richard Gadd (Bebé Reno) - GANADOR
- Noah Hawley (Fargo)
- Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)
- Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers)
- Steven Zaillian (Ripley)
Programa de Entrevistas Sobresaliente
- The Daily Show - GANADOR
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Programa de Competencia de Realidad
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors - GANADOR
- The Voice
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática
- Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)
- Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) - GANADORA
- Greta Lee (The Morning Show)
- Lesley Manville (The Crown)
- Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)
- Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Dramática
- Tadanobu Asano (Shogun)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) - GANADOR
- Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
- Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)
- Takehiro Hira (Shogun)
- Jack Lowden (Caballos lentos)
- Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)
- Liza Colón-Zayas (El oso) - GANADORA
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Meryl Streep (Only Murders In The Building)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- Lionel Boyce (El oso)
- Paul W. Downs (Hacks)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (El oso) - GANADOR
- Paul Rudd (Only Murders In The Building)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
- Lily Gladstone (Under The Bridge)
- Jessica Gunning (Bebé reno) - GANADOR
- Aja Naomi King (Lecciones de Química)
- Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
- Nava Mau (Bebé reno)
- Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)
- Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer)
- Tom Goodman-Hill (Bebé reno)
- John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)
- Lamorne Morris (Fargo) - GANADOR
- Lewis Pullman (Lecciones de Química)
- Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
Mejor dirección de una serie de comedia
- Randall Einhorn (Episodio “Party” - Abbott Elementary)
- Christopher Storer (“Fishes” - The Bear) - GANADOR
- Ramy Youssef (“Honeydew” - The Bear)
- Guy Ritchie (“Refined Aggression” - The Gentlemen)
- Lucia Aniello (“Bulletproof” - Hacks)
- Mary Lou Belli (“I’m The Pappy” - The Ms. Pat Show)
Mejor host en reality o programa de competencias
- RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
- Alan Cumming (The Traitors) - GANADOR
- Kristen Kish (Top Chef)
- Jeff Probst (Survivor)
- Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John (Shark Tank)
Mejor guion de especial de variedades
- The Oscars
- Mike Birbiglia, Mike Birbiglia (The Old Man and the Pool)
- John Early (Now More Than Ever)
- Alex Edelman (Just for Us) - GANADOR
- Jacqueline Novak (Get On Your Knees)
Mejor dirección de una serie limitada o película para TV
- Weronika Tofilska, (“Episode 4” - Bebé reno)
- Noah Hawley, (”The Tragedy of the Commons” - Fargo)
- Gus Van Sant (”Pilot” - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
- Millicent Shelton (“Poirot” - Lessons in Chemistry)
- Steven Zaillian (Ripley) - GANADOR
- Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)