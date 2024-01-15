¿Quiénes se llevaron premio?

La lista completa de los ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2024

Este domingo se premió lo mejor de la industria del cine y la televisión internacional. En esta nota te contamos quiénes fueron los ganadores.

MDZ Show lunes, 15 de enero de 2024 · 09:24 hs
La lista completa de los ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2024
Barbie se llevó varios premios. Foto: X @margotrobbiev.
Este domingo se celebraron en Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California, los Critics Choice Awards 2024, un reconocimiento a lo mejor de la industria cinematográfica y la televisión internacional según la votación de los periodistas de prensa escrita, audiovisual y digital que cubren el mundo del espectáculo.

La anfitriona de la noche fue la actriz y comediante Chelsea Handler. Decenas de celebridades pasaron por la alfombra roja y lucieron espectaculares looks, pero el momento más importante fue cuando se anunciaron los ganadores de la noche.

Cillian Murphy actuó en Oppenheimer. Créditos: X.

Estos fueron los nominados y ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2024 en cada categoria:

Mejor película:

  • Oppenheimer (ganadora).
  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • The Color Purple
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • Saltburn

Mejor actor:

  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers (Ganador)
  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin
  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Emma Stone. Créditos: X @TheCinemaland.

Mejor actriz

  • Emma Stone, Poor Things (ganadora)
  • Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Greta Lee, Past Lives
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro
  • Margot Robbie, Barbie

Mejor director:

  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (ganador)
  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Greta Gerwig, Barbie
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
  • Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
  • Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor serie limitada:

  • Beef (Netflix) (ganadora)
  • Daisy Jones y los Seis (Prime Video)
  • Fargo (FX)
  • Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
  • Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
  • Love & Death (HBO Max)
  • A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
  • A Small Light (National Geographic)
Succession. Créditos: X @succession.

Mejor serie dramática

  • Sucesión (HBO Max) (ganadora)
  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • The Last of Us (HBO Max)
  • Loki (Disney+)
  • The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Star Trek: Nuevos mundos extraños (Paramount+)
  • Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO Max)

Mejor serie de comedia

  • The Bear (FX) (ganadora)
  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Barry (HBO Max)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
  • Poker Face (Peacock)
  • Reservation Dogs (FX)
  • Shrinking (Apple TV+)
  • What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Mejor serie en lengua extranjera:

  • Lupin (Netflix) (ganadora)
  • Bargain (Paramount+)
  • The Glory (Netflix)
  • The Good Mothers (Hulu)
  • The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
  • Mask Girl (Netflix)
  • Moving (Hulu)

Mejor serie de animación:

  • Scott Pilgrim despega (Netflix) (ganadora)
  • Bluey (Disney+)
  • Bob's Burgers (Fox)
  • Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
  • Young Love (HBO Max)
Barbie.

Mejor diseño de vestuario:

  • Jacqueline Durran, Barbie (ganadora)
  • Lindy Hemming, Wonka
  • Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple
  • Holly Waddington, Poor Things
  • Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Janty Yates y David Crossman, Napoleon

Mejor peluquería y maquillaje:

  • Barbie (ganadora)
  • The Color Purple
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Priscilla

Mejor montaje:

  • Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer (ganadora)
  • William Goldenberg, Air
  • Nick Houy, Barbie
  • Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things
  • Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Michelle Tesoro, Maestro

Mejores efectos visuales:

  • Oppenheimer (ganadora)
  • The Creator
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Misión: Imposible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Poor Things
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor programa de entrevistas:

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max) (ganador)
  • The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Oppenheimer.

Mejor conjunto actoral:

  • Oppenheimer (ganador)
  • Air
  • Barbie
  • The Color Purple
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor guión adaptado:

  • Cord Jefferson, American Fiction (ganador)
  • Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
  • Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
  • Tony McNamara, Poor Things
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
  • Eric Roth y Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor guión original:

  • Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, Barbie (ganadores)
  • Samy Burch, May December
  • Alex Convery, Air
  • Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer, Maestro
  • David Hemingson, The Holdovers
  • Celine Song, Past Lives

Mejor diseño de producción

  • Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer, Barbie (ganadoras)
  • Suzie Davies y Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn
  • Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer
  • Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • James Price, Shona Heath y Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things
  • Adam Stockhausen y Kris Moran, Asteroid City

Mejor película de habla no inglesa:

  • Anatomy of a Fall (ganadora)
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Perfect Days
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Taste of Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor fotografía:

  • Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer (ganador)
  • Matthew Libatique, Maestro
  • Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie
  • Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
  • Linus Sandgren, Saltburn

Escuchá I'm Just Ken, tema musical de la película Barbie

Mejor canción:

  • I'm Just Ken, Barbie (ganadora)
  • Dance the Night, Barbie
  • Peaches, La película de Super Mario Bros
  • Road to Freedom, Rustin
  • This Wish, Wish
  • What Was I Made For?, Barbie

Mejor actor de reparto:

  • Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (ganador)
  • Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie
  • Charles Melton, May December
  • Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Mejor actriz de reparto:

  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (ganadora)
  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera, Barbie
  • Jodie Foster, Nyad
  • Julianne Moore, May December

Mejor actor/actriz joven:

  • Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers (ganador)
  • Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
  • Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie
  • Calah Lane, Wonka
  • Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator

Mejor película de animación:

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (ganadora)
  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
  • Wish

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión:

  • Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers (Showtime) (ganador)
  • Taylor Kitsch, Painkiller (Netflix)
  • Jesse Plemons, Love & Death (HBO Max)
  • Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
  • Liev Schreiber, A Small Light (National Geographic)
  • Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers (HBO Max)
Maria Bello. Créditos: X @FilmUpdates.

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión:

  • Maria Bello, Beef (Netflix) (ganadora)
  • Billie Boullet, A Small Light (National Geographic)
  • Willa Fitzgerald, The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
  • Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
  • Mary McDonnell, The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
  • Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática:

  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+) (ganador)
  • Khalid Abdalla, The Crown (Netflix)
  • Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
  • Matthew MacFadyen, Succession (HBO | Max)
  • Ke Huy Quan, Loki (Disney+)
  • Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat (Netflix)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática:

  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix) (ganadora)
  • Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Sophia Di Martino, Loki (Disney+)
  • Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Nuevos mundos extraños (Paramount+)
  • Karen Pittman, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia:

  • Meryl Streep, Only Murder in the Building (Hulu) (ganadora)
  • Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs (FX)
  • Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Jessica Williams, Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia:

  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (FX)
  • Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking (Apple TV+)
  • Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
  • James Marsden, Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
  • Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO Max)

Mejor actor de serie limitada o película para televisión:

  • Steven Yeun, Beef (Netflix) (ganador)
  • Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
  • Tom Holland, The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
  • David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
  • Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
  • Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Mejor actriz de serie limitada o película para televisión:

  • Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix) (ganadora)
  • Carla Gugino, The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
  • Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You (Hulu)
  • Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
  • Bel Powley, A Small Light (National Geographic)
  • Sydney Sweeney, Reality (HBO Max)
  • Juno Temple, Fargo (FX)
Jeremy Allen White. Créditos: X @jawrchive.

Mejor actor de serie de comedia:

  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX) (ganador)
  • Bill Hader, Barry (HBO Max)
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
  • Kayvan Novak, What We Do In The Shadows (FX)
  • Drew Tarver, The Other Two (HBO Max)
  • D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs (FX)

Mejor actriz de serie de comedia:

  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX) (ganadora)
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)
  • Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs (FX)
  • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)

Mejor actor de serie dramática

  • Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO Max) (ganador)
  • Tom Hiddleston, Loki (Disney+)
  • Timothy Olyphant, Justified: Ciudad primigenia (FX)
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
  • Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent (ABC)
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO | Max)

Mejor actriz de serie dramática:

  • Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO Max) (ganadora)
  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Aunjanue Ellis, Justified: City Primeval (FX)
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
  • Keri Russell, El diplomático (Netflix)
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mejor especial de comedia:

  • John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix) (ganador)
  • Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
  • Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
  • John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Max)
  • Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
  • Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer (Netflix)

 

