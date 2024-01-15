La lista completa de los ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2024
Este domingo se premió lo mejor de la industria del cine y la televisión internacional. En esta nota te contamos quiénes fueron los ganadores.
Este domingo se celebraron en Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California, los Critics Choice Awards 2024, un reconocimiento a lo mejor de la industria cinematográfica y la televisión internacional según la votación de los periodistas de prensa escrita, audiovisual y digital que cubren el mundo del espectáculo.
La anfitriona de la noche fue la actriz y comediante Chelsea Handler. Decenas de celebridades pasaron por la alfombra roja y lucieron espectaculares looks, pero el momento más importante fue cuando se anunciaron los ganadores de la noche.
Estos fueron los nominados y ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2024 en cada categoria:
Mejor película:
- Oppenheimer (ganadora).
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
Mejor actor:
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers (Ganador)
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Mejor actriz:
- Emma Stone, Poor Things (ganadora)
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee, Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
Mejor director:
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (ganador)
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Greta Gerwig, Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor serie limitada:
- Beef (Netflix) (ganadora)
- Daisy Jones y los Seis (Prime Video)
- Fargo (FX)
- Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Love & Death (HBO Max)
- A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
- A Small Light (National Geographic)
Mejor serie dramática:
- Sucesión (HBO Max) (ganadora)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- The Last of Us (HBO Max)
- Loki (Disney+)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Star Trek: Nuevos mundos extraños (Paramount+)
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO Max)
Mejor serie de comedia
- The Bear (FX) (ganadora)
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO Max)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Poker Face (Peacock)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- What We Do In The Shadows (FX)
Mejor serie en lengua extranjera:
- Lupin (Netflix) (ganadora)
- Bargain (Paramount+)
- The Glory (Netflix)
- The Good Mothers (Hulu)
- The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
- Mask Girl (Netflix)
- Moving (Hulu)
Mejor serie de animación:
- Scott Pilgrim despega (Netflix) (ganadora)
- Bluey (Disney+)
- Bob's Burgers (Fox)
- Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
- Young Love (HBO Max)
Mejor diseño de vestuario:
- Jacqueline Durran, Barbie (ganadora)
- Lindy Hemming, Wonka
- Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple
- Holly Waddington, Poor Things
- Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Janty Yates y David Crossman, Napoleon
Mejor peluquería y maquillaje:
- Barbie (ganadora)
- The Color Purple
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
Mejor montaje:
- Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer (ganadora)
- William Goldenberg, Air
- Nick Houy, Barbie
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things
- Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michelle Tesoro, Maestro
Mejores efectos visuales:
- Oppenheimer (ganadora)
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Misión: Imposible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Poor Things
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor programa de entrevistas:
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max) (ganador)
- The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Mejor conjunto actoral:
- Oppenheimer (ganador)
- Air
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor guión adaptado:
- Cord Jefferson, American Fiction (ganador)
- Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
- Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
- Tony McNamara, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth y Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor guión original:
- Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, Barbie (ganadores)
- Samy Burch, May December
- Alex Convery, Air
- Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer, Maestro
- David Hemingson, The Holdovers
- Celine Song, Past Lives
Mejor diseño de producción
- Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer, Barbie (ganadoras)
- Suzie Davies y Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn
- Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer
- Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon
- James Price, Shona Heath y Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things
- Adam Stockhausen y Kris Moran, Asteroid City
Mejor película de habla no inglesa:
- Anatomy of a Fall (ganadora)
- Godzilla Minus One
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Taste of Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor fotografía:
- Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer (ganador)
- Matthew Libatique, Maestro
- Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie
- Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
- Linus Sandgren, Saltburn
Mejor canción:
- I'm Just Ken, Barbie (ganadora)
- Dance the Night, Barbie
- Peaches, La película de Super Mario Bros
- Road to Freedom, Rustin
- This Wish, Wish
- What Was I Made For?, Barbie
Mejor actor de reparto:
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (ganador)
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Charles Melton, May December
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Mejor actriz de reparto:
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (ganadora)
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Julianne Moore, May December
Mejor actor/actriz joven:
- Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers (ganador)
- Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie
- Calah Lane, Wonka
- Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall
- Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator
Mejor película de animación:
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (ganadora)
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión:
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers (Showtime) (ganador)
- Taylor Kitsch, Painkiller (Netflix)
- Jesse Plemons, Love & Death (HBO Max)
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Liev Schreiber, A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers (HBO Max)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión:
- Maria Bello, Beef (Netflix) (ganadora)
- Billie Boullet, A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Willa Fitzgerald, The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Mary McDonnell, The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática:
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+) (ganador)
- Khalid Abdalla, The Crown (Netflix)
- Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
- Matthew MacFadyen, Succession (HBO | Max)
- Ke Huy Quan, Loki (Disney+)
- Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática:
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix) (ganadora)
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Sophia Di Martino, Loki (Disney+)
- Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Nuevos mundos extraños (Paramount+)
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia:
- Meryl Streep, Only Murder in the Building (Hulu) (ganadora)
- Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia:
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (FX)
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- James Marsden, Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO Max)
Mejor actor de serie limitada o película para televisión:
- Steven Yeun, Beef (Netflix) (ganador)
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Tom Holland, The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
- Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
- Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Mejor actriz de serie limitada o película para televisión:
- Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix) (ganadora)
- Carla Gugino, The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You (Hulu)
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Bel Powley, A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Sydney Sweeney, Reality (HBO Max)
- Juno Temple, Fargo (FX)
Mejor actor de serie de comedia:
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX) (ganador)
- Bill Hader, Barry (HBO Max)
- Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
- Kayvan Novak, What We Do In The Shadows (FX)
- Drew Tarver, The Other Two (HBO Max)
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs (FX)
Mejor actriz de serie de comedia:
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX) (ganadora)
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)
- Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)
Mejor actor de serie dramática:
- Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO Max) (ganador)
- Tom Hiddleston, Loki (Disney+)
- Timothy Olyphant, Justified: Ciudad primigenia (FX)
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent (ABC)
- Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO | Max)
Mejor actriz de serie dramática:
- Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO Max) (ganadora)
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Aunjanue Ellis, Justified: City Primeval (FX)
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Keri Russell, El diplomático (Netflix)
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Mejor especial de comedia:
- John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix) (ganador)
- Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
- Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
- John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Max)
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
- Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer (Netflix)