Premios Oscar 2022: una a una, todas las nominaciones

Este martes 8 de febrero, la Academia de Hollywood dio a conocer los candidatos a los Premios Oscar 2022. La edición número 94 de los galardones más importantes de la industria de Hollywood ya tienen sus nominados en las 23 categorías.

Primero se conocieron las categorías de actor y actriz de reparto, cortometraje de animación, diseño de vestuario, cortometraje, banda sonora original, diseño de sonido, guión adaptado y guion original. Tras una breve pausa, se dieron a conocer los nombres que optarán a la estatuilla de actor y actriz principal, largometraje de animación, mejor película, dirección de fotografía, mejor dirección, mejor documental, mejor cortometraje documental, mejor película extranjera, maquillaje y peluquería, mejor canción original, diseño de producción y efectos visuales.

Recordemos que la ceremonia presencial tendrá lugar el próximo domingo 27 de marzo.

Todas las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2022

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)

Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

MEJOR ACTOR

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Ciaran Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

J.K Simons - Being the Ricardos

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Jessie Buckley- The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose- West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst- The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Judi Dench - Belfast

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

The Power of the Dog

MEJOR MONTAJE

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick...BOOM!

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

The Power of the Dog”

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Coming to America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Dune

Free Guy

No time to die

Shang Chi

Spider-Man: No Way Home

MEJOR SONIDO

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Don't Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Madres Paralelas

The Power of The Dog

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

“Be Alive” (“King Richard”)

“Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”)

“Down to Joy” (“Belfast”)

“No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”)

“Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”)

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana

The Worst Person in the World

MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of soul

Writing with Fire

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

MEJOR CORTO DE FICCIÓN

Ala Kachuu

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On my Mind

Please hold

MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

Audible

Lead my home

The Wueen of Basketball

When