Premios Oscar 2022: una a una, todas las nominaciones
La edición número 94 de los galardones de la Academia de Hollywood se celebrará el próximo 27 de marzo en el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.
Este martes 8 de febrero, la Academia de Hollywood dio a conocer los candidatos a los Premios Oscar 2022. La edición número 94 de los galardones más importantes de la industria de Hollywood ya tienen sus nominados en las 23 categorías.
Primero se conocieron las categorías de actor y actriz de reparto, cortometraje de animación, diseño de vestuario, cortometraje, banda sonora original, diseño de sonido, guión adaptado y guion original. Tras una breve pausa, se dieron a conocer los nombres que optarán a la estatuilla de actor y actriz principal, largometraje de animación, mejor película, dirección de fotografía, mejor dirección, mejor documental, mejor cortometraje documental, mejor película extranjera, maquillaje y peluquería, mejor canción original, diseño de producción y efectos visuales.
Recordemos que la ceremonia presencial tendrá lugar el próximo domingo 27 de marzo.
Todas las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2022
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)
Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)
Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)
Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)
MEJOR ACTOR
Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)
Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)
Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)
Will Smith (“King Richard”)
Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)
Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)
Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)
Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)
Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Ciaran Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
J.K Simons - Being the Ricardos
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Jessie Buckley- The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose- West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst- The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Judi Dench - Belfast
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
The Power of the Dog
MEJOR MONTAJE
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick...BOOM!
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
The Power of the Dog”
MEJOR VESTUARIO
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
Coming to America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Dune
Free Guy
No time to die
Shang Chi
Spider-Man: No Way Home
MEJOR SONIDO
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Don't Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Madres Paralelas
The Power of The Dog
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
“Be Alive” (“King Richard”)
“Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”)
“Down to Joy” (“Belfast”)
“No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”)
“Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”)
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana
The Worst Person in the World
MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of soul
Writing with Fire
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
MEJOR CORTO DE FICCIÓN
Ala Kachuu
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On my Mind
Please hold
MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
Audible
Lead my home
The Wueen of Basketball
When