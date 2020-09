Por primera vez, Selena Gómez mostró las marcas de su trasplante

View this post on Instagram

When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didnu2019t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and Iu2019m proud of that. T - Congratulations on what youu2019re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that...all bodies are beautiful.