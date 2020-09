Lo volvió a hacer: la hija de Angelina Jolie cautiva con su look en plena calle

View this post on Instagram

- ud83dudd38 Zahara outfit: Zahara went to the mall with her mom and her lil sister. She was wearing off shoulder jumpsuit ( Credit @joliepittthoughts ) she posted the jumpsuit before All thanks to her .This jumpsuit could be found at both forever21 and shein according to her . But i actually find it at Old Navy on pinterest which seems it ( Sold out ) or something. The boots are Trip leather from Gucci @gucci ($1062.72) . . . . . . #angelinajolie #bradpitt #knoxjoliepitt #joliepitt #joliepittkids #kids #family #joliepittfamily #losangeles #maddoxjoliepitt #paxjoliepitt #zaharajoliepitt #shilohjoliepitt #viviennejoliepitt #twins #momandson #joliepitttwins #ouatih #ftkmf #mrandmrssmith #leonardodicaprio #brangelina #brangelinafamily #zaharajoliepitt #angelinajolie #bradpitt #joliepitt