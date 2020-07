Los Rolling Stones lanzan tema inédito junto al guitarrista de Led Zeppelin

View this post on Instagram

SCARLET u292b FEATURING JIMMY PAGE u292b COMING TOMORROW Exclusive first play plus chat with Mick Jagger u0026amp; @jimmypage on @bbcradio2 with @zoetheball tune in from 8:30am BST Wednesday July 22nd. Out everywhere 9am BST. #therollingstones #jimmypage #scarlet #experiencegoatsheadsoup #goatsheadsoup2020