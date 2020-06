Aterrador: El audio donde Michael Jackson dice que lo querían sin vida

View this post on Instagram

u201cWhat makes Michael more unique may be the fact that all of his accomplishments, his rewards, have not altered his sensitivity and concern for the welfare of others, or his intense caring and love for his family and friends, and especially all the children of the world over.u201d u2013 Elizabeth Taylor in the liner notes for HIStory: Past Present and Future, Book 1, which turns 25 this month. #HIStory25