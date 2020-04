Siempre impecable: El look de Kate Middleton para quedarse en casa

View this post on Instagram

They called staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication during the coronavirus crisis in a video call on Wednesday afternoon. Casterton Primary Academy is located close to Burnley General Hospital and has a high percentage of pupils whose parents are key workers. The Duchess told a teacher: u0026#34;Well done honestly to you and everyone whou0026#39;s in during this time. It must be such a relief for all the parents, who are key workers, to know that the normality is there for their children - theyu0026#39;ve got the structure and theyu0026#39;ve got a safe place for them to be, so really really well done to all of you.u201d The staff wished them a lovely Easter, and William replied: u201cThereu2019ll be a lot of chocolate being eaten here thatu2019s for sure.u201d Kate replied: u201cYou keep eating it!u201d ud83eudd23 Anita Ghidotti, Chief Executive of the Pendle Education Trust, said the children also asked them who u0026#39;the best famous person was that they had metu0026#39;. u201cThe Duchess said that Prince George has been watching lots of David Attenboroughu0026#39;s Blue Planet so that would probably be hers. The Duke said his favourite people werenu0026#39;t actually famous.u201d The Duchess is wearing a @zara jumper and @catherinezoraida gold fern earrings.