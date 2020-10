Piernas perfectas: Margot Robbie volvió a sorprender en minishort

View this post on Instagram

Impressions from London u2014 House ambassador Margot Robbie exchanges on her first impressions of the CHANEL Spring-Summer 2021 Ready-to-Wear show with Laura Bailey. See all the looks on chanel.com #CHANELSpringSummer #CHANEL #PFW @MargotRobbie #MargotRobbie @LauraBaileyLondon #LauraBailey