El mundo de la música despide a Eddie Van Halen en las redes sociales

I canu2019t believe Iu2019m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment Iu2019ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I donu2019t think Iu2019ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.