Las últimas noticias sobre el embarazo de Emily Ratajkowski

View this post on Instagram

u201cIu2019m too humbled to have any false notions of control. Iu2019m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be. But Iu2019m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. Iu2019m already learning from this person inside my body. Iu2019m full of wonder.u201d u0040voguemagazine