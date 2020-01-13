Estos son todos los nominados a los Oscar 2020

Se develó el misterio. La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood dio a conocer sus nominados a los premios Oscar 2020, con "Guasón", "El Irlandés", "1917", "Había una vez.... en Hollywood" y "Parásitos" como las grandes favoritas. La ceremonia se llevará a cabo el domingo 9 de febrero nuevamente sin anfitrión en tres décadas, como sucedió el año pasado, todo un hito en la historia de los galardones.

Lista completa de nominados al Oscar:

MEJOR PELICULA

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

MEJOR ACTOR

Antonio Banderas, Dolor y Gloria

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Hathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese / The Irishman

Todd Phillips / Joker

Sam Mendes / 1917

Quentin Tarantino / Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho / Parasite

MEJOR PELICULA ANIMADA

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

DCera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If you’re a girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

MEJOR CORTO

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A Sister

MEJOR PELICULA INTERNACIONAL

Corpus Christi (Polonia)

Honeyland (Rusia)

Les Miserables (Francia)

Dolor y Gloria (España)

Parasite (Corea del Sur)

MEJOR EDICION

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

MEJOR EDICION DE SONIDO

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCION

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

MEJOR BANDA DE SONIDO ORIGINAL

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

MEJOR CANCION ORIGINAL

«I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away», Toy Story 4

«(I’m Gonna) Love me Again», Rocketman

«Im Standing With You», Breakthrough

«Into the Unknown», Frozen 2

«Stand Up», Harriet

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker