Estos son todos los nominados a los Oscar 2020
La temporada de premios ya arrancó y terminará en varias semanas de la mano de los Oscars. La Academia de Hollywood anunció hoy quiénes pelearán por el más grande galardón del mundo del cine. Con varias nominadas predecibles y algunas sorpresitas, te traemos la lista completa de nominados.
Se develó el misterio. La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood dio a conocer sus nominados a los premios Oscar 2020, con "Guasón", "El Irlandés", "1917", "Había una vez.... en Hollywood" y "Parásitos" como las grandes favoritas. La ceremonia se llevará a cabo el domingo 9 de febrero nuevamente sin anfitrión en tres décadas, como sucedió el año pasado, todo un hito en la historia de los galardones.
Lista completa de nominados al Oscar:
MEJOR PELICULA
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
MEJOR ACTOR
Antonio Banderas, Dolor y Gloria
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Hathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Martin Scorsese / The Irishman
Todd Phillips / Joker
Sam Mendes / 1917
Quentin Tarantino / Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho / Parasite
MEJOR PELICULA ANIMADA
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
DCera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If you’re a girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk, Run, Cha-Cha
MEJOR CORTO
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
A Sister
MEJOR PELICULA INTERNACIONAL
Corpus Christi (Polonia)
Honeyland (Rusia)
Les Miserables (Francia)
Dolor y Gloria (España)
Parasite (Corea del Sur)
MEJOR EDICION
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
MEJOR EDICION DE SONIDO
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCION
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
MEJOR BANDA DE SONIDO ORIGINAL
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
MEJOR CANCION ORIGINAL
«I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away», Toy Story 4
«(I’m Gonna) Love me Again», Rocketman
«Im Standing With You», Breakthrough
«Into the Unknown», Frozen 2
«Stand Up», Harriet
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker