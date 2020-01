Red Hot Chili Peppers anunció nuevo disco con John Frusciante

View this post on Instagram

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Which song have you had on repeat the past few days? ~ Iu2019ve been listening to Dosed (by @chilipeppers) a lot! _ Please tag me if you repost! u2764ufe0f Thank you! _ #johnfrusciante #frusciante #lovefrusciante #trickfinger #rhcp #chilipeppers #redhotchilipeppers #anthonykiedis #chadsmith #flea #michaelbalzary #rock #funk #rocknroll #music #californication