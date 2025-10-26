Real Madrid se impuso ante el Barcelona en un clásico intenso, en el que Mastantuono no jugó ni un minuto

El golazo que le anularon a Mbappé por un offside milimétrico
El gol de Mbappé para el 1-0 del Real Madrid
El gol de Fermín López para el empate de Barcelona
El gol de Bellingham para el 2-1 de Real Madrid
Szczesny le atajó un penal a Mbappé
La formación de Real Madrid
El minuto a minuto de Real Madrid - Barcelona