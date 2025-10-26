Presenta:

Real Madrid se impuso ante el Barcelona en un clásico intenso, en el que Mastantuono no jugó ni un minuto

Por la fecha 10, Real Madrid ganó 2-1 con goles de Mbappé al minuto 21 y Bellingham a los 43'. Fermín López lo había empatado para el Barcelona a los 38'.

Real Madrid y Barcelona juegan el clásico en el Santiago Bernabéu.

EFE

El golazo que le anularon a Mbappé por un offside milimétrico

El gol de Mbappé para el 1-0 del Real Madrid

El gol de Mbappé para el 1-0 de Real Madrid

El gol de Fermín López para el empate de Barcelona

El gol de Bellingham para el 2-1 de Real Madrid

Szczesny le atajó un penal a Mbappé

La formación de Real Madrid

El minuto a minuto de Real Madrid - Barcelona

