Los lapidarios memes que dejó la derrota de Boca ante Estudiantes por el Torneo Apertura

Boca sufrió un duro traspié ante Estudiantes de La Plata por la segunda fecha del Torneo Apertura y, como suele pasar en cada derrota importante, las redes sociales explotaron con memes, cargadas y burlas de todo tipo.
Además, el partido tuvo como particularidad la presencia de Santiago Ascacibar en la tribuna, luego de su pase a Boca, un detalle que también fue aprovechado por los usuarios para sumar contenido a las cargadas.
Con el resultado consumado, Boca se fue de La Plata con una nueva derrota y con las redes convertidas en un festival de humor, críticas y reacciones que marcaron la jornada.
Los mejores memes de Estudiantes vs Boca
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/metroadelantado/status/2016717562864648406&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/notsantibjs/status/2016694754092728800&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/motorpsico_02/status/2016712536167510273&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TanoDigennaro/status/2016712905828204968&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SpiderCarp23/status/2016709724498972892&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/EternoDiez/status/2014335842978783274&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/gonzalezmartt/status/2016705834206584981&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/pomberobaitata/status/2016691638299459927&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/sashajrr/status/2016329393103110593&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Kuke_bj/status/2016692563558781403&partner=&hide_thread=false