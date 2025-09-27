Los lapidarios memes de la goleada del Atlético de Madrid al Real Madrid: Julián Álvarez, la gran estrella

Un goleada para el recuerdo fue lo que consiguió el Atlético de Madrid en el Wanda Metropolitano. El equipo del Cholo Simeone caía 2-por 2-1 frente a un Real Madrid indomable, parecía estar contra las cuerdas, pero un Julián Álvarez estelar sacó a relucir su mejor juego y con un doblete, dio vuelta el partido y le permitió llevarse los tres puntos al Colchonero con un contundente 5-2 a su favor.
La felicidad en las tribunas fue inmediata y la repercusión en redes sociales tampoco se hizo esperar. Los hinchas madridistar pasaron rápidamente del entusiasmo por la actuación del primer tiempo a la decepción total por la durísima y lo tradujeron en los despiadados memes.
Los lapidarios memes de la goleada del Atlético de Madrid por 5-2 al Real Madrid
