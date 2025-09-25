Los lapidarios memes de la eliminación de River ante Palmeiras en la Copa Libertadores

River quedó eliminado de la Copa Libertadores tras perder 3-1 con Palmeiras en Brasil y las redes se llenaron de memes sobre Armani, Gallardo y los errores del equipo. En Twitter, Instagram y TikTok explotaron las burlas.
El error de Armani en el 1-1, la expulsión de Acuña, el doblete de Flaco López y la inmejorable situación fallada por Kevin Castaño fueron los más comentados. Hinchas de Boca, River, Palmeiras y hasta de equipos rivales se sumaron a la fiesta de humor post eliminación.
Algunos apuntaron a la reacción de Gallardo en el banco, otros a la desesperación de los jugadores y no faltaron comparaciones con situaciones de partidos pasados. Como siempre, la derrota del Millonario se convirtió en material viral inmediato. Las redes, como siempre, hicieron su trabajo: River se fue de la Libertadores, pero dejó una nueva colección de memes para recordar.
Los mejores memes que dejó la eliminación de River ante Palmeiras
