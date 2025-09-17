Los lapidarios memes de la derrota de River ante Palmeiras: Gallardo, Armani, Enzo Pérez y Nacho, apuntados

River perdió el primer chico en el Monumental ante Palmeiras y las redes sociales no tardaron en estallar. Los hinchas rivales aprovecharon la caída 2-1 en la ida de los cuartos de final de la Copa Libertadores para desplegar los habituales memes cargados de ironía.
En la mira estuvieron Marcelo Gallardo, señalado por el armado del equipo y sus gestos de fastidio en el banco, y también Franco Armani, cuestionado por los goles recibidos. Tampoco se salvaron nombres pesados como Enzo Pérez y Nacho Fernández, apuntados por su floja actuación.
Los brasileños pegaron fuerte en el primer tiempo con tantos de Gustavo Gómez y Vitor Roque. River reaccionó y pudo descontar con un remate de Martínez Quarta en el tramo final para dejar la serie abierta.
Los mejores memes de la derrota de River frente a Palmeiras en la Copa Libertadores
