Los lapidarios memes contra River tras la derrota con Sarmiento de Junín: Gallardo, Armani y Borja, en la mira

Por la fecha 12 del torneo Clausura 2025, River Plate volvió a tropezar en el estadio Monumental y agudizó su crisis futbolística: cayó 1-0 ante Sarmiento de Junín, con gol de Iván Morales tras un insólito error de Franco Armani.
El conjunto de Marcelo Gallardo sumó así su sexta derrota en los últimos siete partidos, una racha que hizo que el clima en el Monumental fuera tenso: los hinchas silbaron e insultaron a los jugadores desde los cuatro costados y el descontento se trasladó rápidamente a las redes sociales..
En X (ex Twitter), los usuarios desplegaron toda su ironía con memes lapidarios que apuntaron principalmente a Gallardo, cuestionado por el flojo rendimiento del equipo; a Armani, por su nuevo error bajo los tres palos; y a Miguel Borja, por su falta de eficacia frente al arco.
Los mensajes mezclaron bronca y humor, pero dejaron en claro un sentimiento generalizado: el Millonario atraviesa su peor momento futbolístico de la era Gallardo y los hinchas ya no tienen paciencia.
Los mejores memes de la derrota de River frente a Sarmiento de Junín
