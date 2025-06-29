Los desopilantes memes de la goleada de PSG sobre Inter Miami por el Mundial de Clubes

PSG e Inter Miami se enfrentaron este domingo por los octavos de final del Mundial de Clubes y el resultado fue lapidario. El campeón de la Champions League no tuvo contemplaciones y goleó 4 a 0 al equipo estadounidense, que venía de dar el batacazo en la fase de grupos.
Mientras tanto, en redes sociales no hubo piedad para Inter Miami. Los usuarios aprovecharon el resultado para llenar de memes la derrota del equipo que tiene como cara visible a Lionel Messi, aunque no fue titular en este encuentro. La figura de Luis Suárez, Javier Mascherano y por supuesto el astro argentino, fueron el foco de bromas y críticas.
Los mejores memes del PSG vs Inter Miami
