Los desopilantes memes de la eliminación de River ante Racing tras el memorable clásico en Avellaneda

Los hinchas no tardaron nada: mientras Racing y River entregaban un partidazo en el Cilindro, las redes sociales se llenaron de memes. El gol tempranero de Solari, la ráfaga del Millonario para darlo vuelta y el agónico tanto de Martirena (tras un grosero error de Galarza Fonda) dispararon una ola de cargadas que acompañó cada momento del duelo.
La Academia avanzó, el equipo de Marcelo Gallardo quedó afuera y Twitter se convirtió en una caldera. Entre bromas sobre la mala racha del Millonario, elogios a Costas y referencias al final de película que tuvo el 3-2, los usuarios metieron creatividad a pleno. Eliminación, drama, sufrimiento y fiesta: todo quedó retratado en imágenes virales que cerraron una noche inolvidable del Torneo Clausura 2025.
Los lapidarios memes de la derrota agónica y la elimnación de River frente a Racing
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/_Valentinismo/status/1993117104418025619&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/ElTioBostero/status/1993110851746660805&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SpiderCarp23/status/1993083212730441800&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/metroadelantado/status/1993114348173320415&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/metroadelantado/status/1993115553704427710&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/rubiocabj_/status/1993112037594218572&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/UserRacinguista/status/1993113176473276826&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TermitoBostero/status/1993114756656640466&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Presiduca/status/1993112905362161977&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Volve10Riquelme/status/1993112220427853854&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/encupincha/status/1993111286293708843&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Uriel9902/status/1993111712103284774&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/_matixeneize/status/1993112352628289649&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Undiiamenos/status/1993114330406006885&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/DePrimeraa/status/1993110818213253529&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/27Marest/status/1993118765199114565&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/metroadelantado/status/1993116934188016084&partner=&hide_thread=false