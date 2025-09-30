Presenta:

Inter Miami

El Inter Miami de Lionel Messi no supo defender y cayó 5-3 como local ante Chicago Fire

Inter Miami hizo agua atrás y perdió en un insólito partido en el Chase Stadium contra un Chicago Fire que convirtió prácticamente cada vez que atacó.

MDZ Deportes

@InterMiamiCF

El gol de D'Avilla para el 1-0 de Chicago Fire

El gol de Dean para el 2-0 de Chicago Fire

El gol de Avilés para el descuento de Inter Miami

El gol de Kouame para el 3-1 de Chicago Fire

El gol de Luis Suárez para el 2-3

El segundo gol de Luis Suárez para el empate de Inter Miami

El gol de Reynold para el 4-3 de Chicago Fire

El gol de Brian Gutiérrez para el 5-3 de Inter Miami

El minuto a minuto de Inter Miami - Chicago Fire

