El Inter Miami de Lionel Messi no supo defender y cayó 5-3 como local ante Chicago Fire

Noticia en construcción...
El gol de D'Avilla para el 1-0 de Chicago Fire
El gol de Dean para el 2-0 de Chicago Fire
El gol de Avilés para el descuento de Inter Miami
El gol de Kouame para el 3-1 de Chicago Fire
El gol de Luis Suárez para el 2-3
El segundo gol de Luis Suárez para el empate de Inter Miami
El gol de Reynold para el 4-3 de Chicago Fire
El gol de Brian Gutiérrez para el 5-3 de Inter Miami
El minuto a minuto de Inter Miami - Chicago Fire