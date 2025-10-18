Presenta:

Con un triplete de Lionel Messi, el Inter Miami goleó 5-2 a Nashville

Por la última fecha de la temporada regular, Inter Miami superó a Nashville con tres goles de Messi, uno de Baltasar Rodríguez y otro de Segovia.

El Inter Miami de Messi cerró la MLS con un triunfazo ante Nashville.

@InterMiamiCF

El golazo de Messi para el 1-0 de Inter Miami

El gol de penal de Messi para el 2-2

El gol de Baltasar Rodríguez para el 3-2 de Inter Miami

El golazo de Messi para el 4-2 y redondear su hat trick

El gol de Segovia con asistencia de Messi para el 5-2

El minuto a minuto de Nashville - Inter Miami

