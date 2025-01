El entusiasmado mensaje de Lionel Messi tras iniciar la pretemporada con Inter Miami

Desde Córdoba a Miami ? Bienvenido al sueño, Tadeo uD83DuDC97uD83DuDDA4



We’ve signed attacker Tadeo Allende on a one-year loan from Spanish LaLiga side Real Club Celta de Vigo through the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.



