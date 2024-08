¡Fin de la novela! James Rodríguez tiene nuevo club tras los rumores de River

uD83DuDEA8??uD83DuDD34 James Rodríguez has reached verbal agreement with Rayo Vallecano!



One year contract plus option for further season, he wanted to return to La Liga.



Formal steps, documents review and medical next week before signing.



Here we go ??uD83CuDDE8uD83CuDDF4 @PSierraR pic.twitter.com/NlxdvbZevN