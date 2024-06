La drástica decisión que tomaron con Canapino en IndyCar, tras el escándalo en las redes

I’m sad I received so much hate and death threats in the last 24 hours for such a small incident in the Detroit GP.



I hope people can understand that we are all humans and we can make mistakes. But it’s not normal to abuse people online..



Please be kind to each other uD83DuDE4FuD83CuDFFBuD83EuDEF6uD83CuDFFB https://t.co/JWKU2IYEFF