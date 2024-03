La tremenda sentencia de Djokovic tras ser eliminado de Indian Wells por un lucky loser: “Mi nivel fue…”

March 5: @Luca___Nardi loses in R2 of qualifying to David Goffin.



March 9: Gets into the draw as a lucky loser & wins his first tour-level match of 2024 against Zhizhen Zhang.



March 11: Defeats World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.



Tennis is wild, man.