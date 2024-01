A dos etapas del final del Rally Dakar, así les fue a los argentinos en carrera

uD83CuDFC1 Stage uD83DuDD1F - Quads ??



Provisional top 3:

uD83EuDD47 Manuel Andujar

uD83EuDD48 Alexandre Giroud

uD83EuDD49 Juraj Varga



Andujar held off Giroud to win today's special by 2'38" and now has an overall lead of 8'51" with two stages to go.



See the full results and standings here uD83DuDC49https://t.co/fYY9fDnZmo… pic.twitter.com/NLYpeoQtLI