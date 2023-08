Un club de la Premier League ofertó ¡43 millones de euros! por un jugador de la Scaloneta

EXCL: Brentford have submitted new proposal to Fiorentina for Argentine winger Nico González uD83DuDEA8uD83DuDC1DuD83CuDDE6uD83CuDDF7



Understand new bid is in excess of €40m package, close to €42/43m — club sources confirm. Huge salary bid to the player.



Fiorentina already rejected opening bid two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/6evKPay8n2