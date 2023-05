El impactante elogio de Andy Roddick a Alcaraz: “Es el tenista más…”

Roddick on Carlos Alcaraz: “I think he’s the most complete 19 year old male tennis player I’ve ever seen. Federer didn’t win his 1st major til he was 21. Rafa Nadal won at 17 but wasn’t great on all surfaces til he was 20 or 22. Alcaraz there’s really no weakness…” pic.twitter.com/Q2OwYyYP1I