El llamativo tuit que da a Messi como ganador del premio The Best

Lionel Messi scores 700 club goals in his incredible career — 28 goals with PSG & 672 with Barcelona ??uD83CuDDE6uD83CuDDF7 #Messi



Messi has also two assists for Mbappé tonight…



…and Leo’s also gonna win “The Best” FIFA Award on Monday in Paris uD83EuDD47 pic.twitter.com/ylyQXbQrgh